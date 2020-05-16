SOHH.com covers topics and products we think speak to you. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.

Vixen Reginae Carter is all about her modeling goals these days and with Memorial Day Weekend just days away, there’s no better entertainer to get everyone into some beach vibes. Take a look at 10 shots of Lil Wayne‘s daughter embracing warmer temperatures to heat up your Saturday mood.

Look and comment below!

SOHH TIP: Take your yoga goals to the beach like Reginae — Yoga Download has monthly unlimited streaming and downloads available for as little as $10/month – that’s .33 cents/day. Sign up today.