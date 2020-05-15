The weekend is almost here and the temperatures are only increasing. In an effort to help everyone turn up their T.G.I.F. goals, we’re taking a look at 10 selfies from vixen India Love.

Selfie Love

From modeling Yeezy to having rumored past romances with rap artists Sheck Wes and Game – India Love sometimes shines brightest when she’s dolo. Look at some of her recent selfie shots below.

“quarantine, Snoreantine… I’m Boreddddda 🗣😩💤 • @fashionnova Fit” -India Love’s Instagram

View this post on Instagram

sO mUch fUn🎡

A post shared by indialove (@indialove) on

View this post on Instagram

@waistsnatchers keeping me in tacT ✔️

A post shared by indialove (@indialove) on

Rock Hard

On Thursday, India went online to steady flex on her followers. She also encouraged fans to share a black heart emoji if they’re also feeling blessed.

“Drop a 🖤 if you are Blessed * #linkinmybio” -India Love’s Instagram

View this post on Instagram

Drop a 🖤 if you are Blessed * #linkinmybio

A post shared by indialove (@indialove) on

India Love shows off her rock-hard abs

Wait, There’s More

The pics even inspired a few hip-hop legends’ daughters to weigh-in. Both Lil Wayne‘s daughter Reginae Carter and Nas‘ mini-me Destiny Jones co-signed India Love’s shots with her rock-hard abs.

“Fine a**😍😍😍” -Reginae Carter

“🖤🖤🖤” -Destiny Jones

Before You Go

Recently, India went to her Instagram page with a bunch of new pics. The shots feature her rocking shades and a fur-looking coat in Savage gear.

“oh you know.. causal lounge wear✨ 🌟💫• brought to you by @savagexfenty of course #savagexambassador” -India Love’s Instagram

Savage x Fenty Ambassador India Love shows off casual lounge wear from the line
View this post on Instagram

❔ @anthonyxrated ❕

A post shared by indialove (@indialove) on

View this post on Instagram

🌬✨ floor length @danielsleather

A post shared by indialove (@indialove) on