The weekend is almost here and the temperatures are only increasing. In an effort to help everyone turn up their T.G.I.F. goals, we’re taking a look at 10 selfies from vixen India Love.

From modeling Yeezy to having rumored past romances with rap artists Sheck Wes and Game – India Love sometimes shines brightest when she’s dolo. Look at some of her recent selfie shots below.

On Thursday, India went online to steady flex on her followers. She also encouraged fans to share a black heart emoji if they’re also feeling blessed.

“Drop a 🖤 if you are Blessed * #linkinmybio” -India Love’s Instagram

The pics even inspired a few hip-hop legends’ daughters to weigh-in. Both Lil Wayne‘s daughter Reginae Carter and Nas‘ mini-me Destiny Jones co-signed India Love’s shots with her rock-hard abs.

“Fine a**😍😍😍” -Reginae Carter “🖤🖤🖤” -Destiny Jones

Recently, India went to her Instagram page with a bunch of new pics. The shots feature her rocking shades and a fur-looking coat in Savage gear.