The weekend is almost here and the temperatures are only increasing. In an effort to help everyone turn up their T.G.I.F. goals, we’re taking a look at 10 selfies from vixen India Love.
Selfie Love
From modeling Yeezy to having rumored past romances with rap artists Sheck Wes and Game – India Love sometimes shines brightest when she’s dolo. Look at some of her recent selfie shots below.
“quarantine, Snoreantine… I’m Boreddddda 🗣😩💤 • @fashionnova Fit” -India Love’s Instagram
Rock Hard
On Thursday, India went online to steady flex on her followers. She also encouraged fans to share a black heart emoji if they’re also feeling blessed.
“Drop a 🖤 if you are Blessed * #linkinmybio” -India Love’s Instagram
Wait, There’s More
The pics even inspired a few hip-hop legends’ daughters to weigh-in. Both Lil Wayne‘s daughter Reginae Carter and Nas‘ mini-me Destiny Jones co-signed India Love’s shots with her rock-hard abs.
“Fine a**😍😍😍” -Reginae Carter
“🖤🖤🖤” -Destiny Jones
Before You Go
Recently, India went to her Instagram page with a bunch of new pics. The shots feature her rocking shades and a fur-looking coat in Savage gear.
“oh you know.. causal lounge wear✨ 🌟💫• brought to you by @savagexfenty of course #savagexambassador” -India Love’s Instagram