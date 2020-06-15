Vixen Hennessy Carolina stays with the jokes. The popular model went online this week to share footage of herself pulling off her first-ever TikTok dance video.
Hennessy x TikTok
Carolina went to Instagram last night with the must-watch footage. Hennessy’s sister Cardi B even admitted re-seeing the clip 30 times.
“My first time trying Tik Tok, how did I do ? 🤣🤣🤣” -Hennessy Carolina’s Instagram
“I watch this video like 30 times 😂😩😂” -Cardi B
“Get em Henny 😂😂😂😂😂😂” -Juju
High-Key Details
This past Saturday, Carolina went to Instagram and didn’t hold back on flexing her beauty. Henny shared footage of herself showing off major curves and turning up to pop icon Madonna‘s “Material Girl” classic.
“Material girl 💙” -Hennessy Carolina’s Instagram
Wait, There’s More
Recently, Cardi B’s sister went online with some hilarious footage of herself turning up. The clip featured her donning some now-signature blonde hair and getting lit in her crib.
“3am Shmooooood😜💕” -Hennessy Carolina’s Instagram
Before You Go
Days prior, Carolina went to Instagram with a set of new shots. The pics featured Hennessy rocking a pair of Nike sneakers and showing off her bright blonde hair.
“Happy Memorial Day weekend 🇺🇸💙” -Hennessy Carolina’s Instagram
“💙#StayHome“
“They say blondes have more fun 👄” -Hennessy Carolina’s Instagram