Vixen Hennessy Carolina stays with the jokes. The popular model went online this week to share footage of herself pulling off her first-ever TikTok dance video.

Hennessy x TikTok

Carolina went to Instagram last night with the must-watch footage. Hennessy’s sister Cardi B even admitted re-seeing the clip 30 times.

“My first time trying Tik Tok, how did I do ? 🤣🤣🤣” -Hennessy Carolina’s Instagram

“I watch this video like 30 times 😂😩😂” -Cardi B

“Get em Henny 😂😂😂😂😂😂” -Juju

High-Key Details

This past Saturday, Carolina went to Instagram and didn’t hold back on flexing her beauty. Henny shared footage of herself showing off major curves and turning up to pop icon Madonna‘s “Material Girl” classic.

“Material girl 💙” -Hennessy Carolina’s Instagram

Cardi B’s sister Hennessy models a blonde look

Wait, There’s More

Recently, Cardi B’s sister went online with some hilarious footage of herself turning up. The clip featured her donning some now-signature blonde hair and getting lit in her crib.

“3am Shmooooood😜💕” -Hennessy Carolina’s Instagram

3am Shmooooood😜💕

Cardi B’s sister turns up at 3am in the morning
Dior baby💙

Before You Go

Days prior, Carolina went to Instagram with a set of new shots. The pics featured Hennessy rocking a pair of Nike sneakers and showing off her bright blonde hair.

“Happy Memorial Day weekend 🇺🇸💙” -Hennessy Carolina’s Instagram

Hennessy Carolina shows off her drip with her Nike sneakers and blonde hair

“💙#StayHome

💙#StayHome

“They say blondes have more fun 👄” -Hennessy Carolina’s Instagram

They say blondes have more fun 👄

La bebe remix ft @iamcardib 🥛

