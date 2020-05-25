Vixen Hennessy Carolina is getting into the Memorial Day Weekend spirit. The hip-hop model went online this week to share a few new pics of herself embracing the unofficial start of summer 2020.

Hennessy x Home

Carolina went to Instagram Sunday with a set of new shots. The pics feature her rocking a pair of Nike sneakers and showing off her bright blonde hair.

“Happy Memorial Day weekend 🇺🇸💙” -Hennessy Carolina’s Instagram

Faded

On Friday, Carolina flooded her social media pages with new looks. Hennessy released a few selfies of herself donning longe dirty blonde hair.

“They say blondes have more fun 👄” -Hennessy Carolina’s Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAg0k_dnSHm/

Hennessy’s new look shares a striking resemblance to rap heavyweight Nicki Minaj. The Young Money superstar is known for also fading to blonde hairstyles.

Wait, There’s More

Recently, Hennessy Carolina went online to give fans motivation with some heartfelt words. Henny took direct aim at anyone feeling like their positive energy and lit level could be taken away from them by others.

No lie – this is pure motivation. Stay lit everyone! Powerful words from @iamcardib's sister #HennessyCarolina #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/NjAixyNmQ3 — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) May 18, 2020 Hennessy Carolina gives motivation to her fans

Before You Go

A few days ago, Carolina went to Instagram with some fresh shots. The pics featured her donning super long braids and hinting at them sticking around for a while.