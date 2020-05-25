Vixen Hennessy Carolina is getting into the Memorial Day Weekend spirit. The hip-hop model went online this week to share a few new pics of herself embracing the unofficial start of summer 2020.
Hennessy x Home
Carolina went to Instagram Sunday with a set of new shots. The pics feature her rocking a pair of Nike sneakers and showing off her bright blonde hair.
“Happy Memorial Day weekend 🇺🇸💙” -Hennessy Carolina’s Instagram
“💙#StayHome“
Faded
On Friday, Carolina flooded her social media pages with new looks. Hennessy released a few selfies of herself donning longe dirty blonde hair.
“They say blondes have more fun 👄” -Hennessy Carolina’s Instagram
Hennessy’s new look shares a striking resemblance to rap heavyweight Nicki Minaj. The Young Money superstar is known for also fading to blonde hairstyles.
Wait, There’s More
Recently, Hennessy Carolina went online to give fans motivation with some heartfelt words. Henny took direct aim at anyone feeling like their positive energy and lit level could be taken away from them by others.
Before You Go
A few days ago, Carolina went to Instagram with some fresh shots. The pics featured her donning super long braids and hinting at them sticking around for a while.
“This Sound like Henny with the braids 😜” -Hennessy Carolina’s Instagram