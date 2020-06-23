Vixen Hennessy Carolina has kept her body in shape from home. The hip-hop model went online to share a look at herself and thirst trap vibes from quarantine.

Hennessy x Quarantine

Last night, Carolina jumped on Instagram with a steamy clip of herself. In the footage, she’s showing off her natural beauty rocking a one-piece outfit.

“#2weeksago Quarantine Gains.💪🏽” -Hennessy Carolina’s Instagram

High-Key Details

Hennessy Carolina recently went online with some must-watch footage from her first-ever TikTok video. Hennessy’s sister Cardi B even admitted re-seeing the clip 30 times.

“My first time trying Tik Tok, how did I do ? 🤣🤣🤣” -Hennessy Carolina’s Instagram “I watch this video like 30 times 😂😩😂” -Cardi B “Get em Henny 😂😂😂😂😂😂” -Juju

Wait, There’s More

A few weeks ago, Carolina went to Instagram and didn’t hold back on flexing her beauty. Henny shared footage of herself showing off major curves and turning up to pop icon Madonna‘s “Material Girl” classic.

“Material girl 💙” -Hennessy Carolina’s Instagram

Before You Go

Recently, Cardi B’s sister went online with some hilarious footage of herself turning up. The clip featured her donning some now-signature blonde hair and getting lit in her crib.