Hennessy Carolina Shares Intense Face-Off W/ MAGA Supporters

New York rapper Cardi B‘s sister Hennessy Carolina is speaking out. The hip-hop model has shared footage and context behind a shocking holiday weekend interaction with Make America Great Again supporters at a beach.

Hennessy Carolina Rips MAGA Supporters

Carolina went to her Instagram page with the shocking footage. In addition to the clip, Hennessy revealed the unnamed people also changed their tone after she started recording them.

“As soon as he saw me run up with my phone recording them he started smiling acting like he wasn’t harassing!” -Hennessy Carolina’s Instagram

Carolina also shared footage of the peaceful time her and her girlfriend were having prior to the heated interaction.

“My girl and I was having a peaceful time at the beach while they gathered up planning on how to harrass us by my car! We was minding our business!”

Carolina Pens An Emotional Open Message

Carolina also went to her Instagram Story to address what all happened. She used her anger to personally rip President Donald Trump and remind fans Black Lives Matters more than ever.

Cardi B Defends Carolina and Rips MAGA

Henny’s sister Cardi B made sure to address the situation. B used the intense situation as fuel for her publicized clashing with conservative political personality Candace Owens.

You wanna know why joe gotta talk to me Candice cause I have the #1 song & yet my sister can’t go to the beach in the Hampton’s wit out trump supporters harassing cause they were by themselves & Santa Claus was harassing my sis GF all because they are a Afro/Hispanic gay couple https://t.co/OLQX2mrzbp pic.twitter.com/ISfJStODme — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 6, 2020

Hennessy Real Love

Recently, Carolina’s girlfriend shocked social media after getting Hennessy’s entire name tattooed onto her chest.