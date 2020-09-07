Up Next

Hennessy Carolina Shares Intense Face-Off W/ MAGA Supporters

Written By Rosario Harper

Hennessy Claps Back
Hennessy Carolina Kissing Girlfriend
New York rapper Cardi B‘s sister Hennessy Carolina is speaking out. The hip-hop model has shared footage and context behind a shocking holiday weekend interaction with Make America Great Again supporters at a beach.

Hennessy Carolina Rips MAGA Supporters

Carolina went to her Instagram page with the shocking footage. In addition to the clip, Hennessy revealed the unnamed people also changed their tone after she started recording them.

“As soon as he saw me run up with my phone recording them he started smiling acting like he wasn’t harassing!” -Hennessy Carolina’s Instagram

Hennessy Carolina rips MAGA supporters.

Carolina also shared footage of the peaceful time her and her girlfriend were having prior to the heated interaction.

“My girl and I was having a peaceful time at the beach while they gathered up planning on how to harrass us by my car! We was minding our business!”

Carolina Pens An Emotional Open Message

Carolina also went to her Instagram Story to address what all happened. She used her anger to personally rip President Donald Trump and remind fans Black Lives Matters more than ever.

Cardi B Defends Carolina and Rips MAGA

Henny’s sister Cardi B made sure to address the situation. B used the intense situation as fuel for her publicized clashing with conservative political personality Candace Owens.

Hennessy Real Love

Recently, Carolina’s girlfriend shocked social media after getting Hennessy’s entire name tattooed onto her chest.

“OMGGGGG HANNNNNN 😝😝😜😜😛😛😻😻😻🥰🥰🥰🥰 she went MIA on me for a few hrs, & didn’t answer the phone I was so worried about her 😩🙈 then she came home and surprised me 😻🥰💕I love it! I LOVE YOUUUUUU 💕😘❤️ @meloo00.9 “Tatt my name on you so I know it’s real”🥰💖#HennessyCarolina❤️Melo.😘😘😘” -Hennessy Carolina’s Instagram

