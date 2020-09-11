Hennessy Carolina Pens Gushy Happy Birthday Message To The Love Of Her Life

New York vixen Hennessy Carolina is letting the world know she’s officially off the market. The hip-hop model has come forward with a super gushy open birthday shout-out to her girlfriend Michelle Melo.

Hennessy Carolina’s Birthday Shout-Out

The sister to rap star Cardi B went to her Instagram page to unload pure love to Melo. Henny dished out just how much she means to her and didn’t hold back on discussing their connection.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY LOVE @meloo00.911 !!!!!🎈🎉🎂💖💖💖 i love you, your so loved and appreciated 💖💖 Today’s the special day you came on this earth and blessed us with your charm ☺️😘💕 Thank you being such an amazing person!!! Your heart, your beauty, your style😻💖 I love you !!!!🎈🎂🎉🎊💙💕😘 🎉🎊🌹” -Hennessy Carolina’s Instagram

“I love u babe !! Thank u so much for ur sweetest message ever 😩😭😍” -Michelle Melo

The Holiday Incident

During this past Labor Day weekend, Carolina came forward to address getting harassed by people over her sexuality. She shared some since-deleted social media posts detailing what went down when Melo and herself were approached at a beach in the Hamptons.

“My girl and I was having a peaceful time at the beach while they gathered up planning on how to harrass us by my car! We was minding our business!”

Carolina also went to her Instagram Story to address what all happened. She used her anger to personally rip President Donald Trump and remind fans Black Lives Matters more than ever.

Cardi B Defends Carolina and Rips MAGA

Henny’s sister Cardi B made sure to address the situation. B used the intense situation as fuel for her publicized clashing with conservative political personality Candace Owens.

You wanna know why joe gotta talk to me Candice cause I have the #1 song & yet my sister can’t go to the beach in the Hampton’s wit out trump supporters harassing cause they were by themselves & Santa Claus was harassing my sis GF all because they are a Afro/Hispanic gay couple https://t.co/OLQX2mrzbp pic.twitter.com/ISfJStODme — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 6, 2020

Hennessy Real Love

Recently, Carolina’s girlfriend shocked social media after getting Hennessy’s entire name tattooed onto her chest.