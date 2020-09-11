Hennessy Carolina Pens Gushy Happy Birthday Message To The Love Of Her Life

New York vixen Hennessy Carolina is letting the world know she’s officially off the market. The hip-hop model has come forward with a super gushy open birthday shout-out to her girlfriend Michelle Melo.
Hennessy Carolina’s Birthday Shout-Out
The sister to rap star Cardi B went to her Instagram page to unload pure love to Melo. Henny dished out just how much she means to her and didn’t hold back on discussing their connection.
“HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY LOVE @meloo00.911 !!!!!🎈🎉🎂💖💖💖 i love you, your so loved and appreciated 💖💖 Today’s the special day you came on this earth and blessed us with your charm ☺️😘💕 Thank you being such an amazing person!!! Your heart, your beauty, your style😻💖 I love you !!!!🎈🎂🎉🎊💙💕😘 🎉🎊🌹” -Hennessy Carolina’s Instagram
“I love u babe !! Thank u so much for ur sweetest message ever 😩😭😍” -Michelle Melo
The Holiday Incident
During this past Labor Day weekend, Carolina came forward to address getting harassed by people over her sexuality. She shared some since-deleted social media posts detailing what went down when Melo and herself were approached at a beach in the Hamptons.
“My girl and I was having a peaceful time at the beach while they gathered up planning on how to harrass us by my car! We was minding our business!”
Carolina also went to her Instagram Story to address what all happened. She used her anger to personally rip President Donald Trump and remind fans Black Lives Matters more than ever.
Cardi B Defends Carolina and Rips MAGA
Henny’s sister Cardi B made sure to address the situation. B used the intense situation as fuel for her publicized clashing with conservative political personality Candace Owens.
Hennessy Real Love
Recently, Carolina’s girlfriend shocked social media after getting Hennessy’s entire name tattooed onto her chest.
“OMGGGGG HANNNNNN 😝😝😜😜😛😛😻😻😻🥰🥰🥰🥰 she went MIA on me for a few hrs, & didn’t answer the phone I was so worried about her 😩🙈 then she came home and surprised me 😻🥰💕I love it! I LOVE YOUUUUUU 💕😘❤️ @meloo00.9 “Tatt my name on you so I know it’s real”🥰💖#HennessyCarolina❤️Melo.😘😘😘” -Hennessy Carolina’s Instagram