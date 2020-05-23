SOHH.com covers topics and products we think speak to you. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.

Vixen Hennessy Carolina is getting into a Memorial Day Weekend state of mind. The curvy model went online this week to share some new looks at herself donning blonde hair.

Fade To Blonde

On Friday, Carolina flooded her social media pages with new looks. Hennessy released a few selfies of herself donning longe dirty blonde hair.

SOHH TIP: Capture your best moments like Hennessy. Increase your Likes with flawless selfies — iDecoz levels up your selfies by adding an unbreakable real mirror to your phone. Its silver plated frame comes with crystals. Take a look at the Rose Gold Square design.

“They say blondes have more fun 👄” -Hennessy Carolina’s Instagram

Hennessy’s new look shares a striking resemblance to rap heavyweight Nicki Minaj. The Young Money superstar is known for also fading to blonde hairstyles.

Words Of Wisdom

Recently, Hennessy Carolina went online to give fans motivation with some heartfelt words. Henny took direct aim at anyone feeling like their positive energy and lit level could be taken away from them by others.

No lie – this is pure motivation. Stay lit everyone! Powerful words from @iamcardib's sister #HennessyCarolina #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/NjAixyNmQ3 — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) May 18, 2020 Hennessy Carolina gives motivation to her fans

Wait, There’s More

A few days ago, Carolina went to Instagram with some fresh shots. The pics featured her donning super long braids and hinting at them sticking around for a while.

“This Sound like Henny with the braids 😜” -Hennessy Carolina’s Instagram

Before You Go

In early May 2020, Carolina jumped on Instagram with her revamped look. She shared a pic of herself donning long braids with both gold earrings and a neck chain.

“Bx Baby 🌃” -Hennessy Carolina’s Instagram

Braided and never shaded. @iamcardib's sister flexes her new braid look in the camouflage attire. #HennessyCarolina #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/bjWWobw651 — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) May 8, 2020 Cardi’s sis Hennessy Carolina shows off her new braids