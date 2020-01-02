Hollywood actress Halle Berry has no problem letting the world get a close look at her curves. The Academy Award winner went online this week to let fans know she’s ready for 2020.

On New Year’s Day, Halle went for Woman Crush Wednesday consideration courtesy of a steamy pic of herself.

#2020 sure looks beautiful 🌊

Last year, Halle caught the Internet’s attention after joining the #DMXChallenge.

Had to do it to ‘em. 😂 #DMXChallenge

Recently, the 53-year-old actress showed off her ripped abs to the world.

A few months ago, Berry named some of the most essential factors when it comes to MMA training.

Happy #FitnessFriday y’all! Some of you may have noticed I’ve been training with the MMA community lately. It’s been a fun, crazy and extremely challenging journey, and I’ve been so blessed to learn from such incredible people! Today I want to talk about one of the essential parts of MMA training, Muay Thai. Prepare to burn anywhere between 800-1000 calories per hour 🔥🔥- but don’t worry, you can do it! It’s a great way to learn to self-defense and use every part of your body in your workout (including your knees and elbows)! Need any extra convincing? Check stories for workouts by Kuhn Kru and my friend celebrated Muay Thai trainer Aaron Malaszewski of @sdmuaythaigyms (who’s shirt I’m rockin up top) – he’s not only the nicest man in the world, but he’s trained some of the biggest names in #MMA and can show you the ropes. Enjoy! 🥊

