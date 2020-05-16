Hollywood actress Halle Berry looks like she’s ready to join the Hot Girl Summer vibes of 2020. The popular entertainer has low-key saluted the greatness that makes up Megan Thee Stallion‘s bikini goals.

Halle Wood

Last night, Berry snuck into Megan’s Instagram comments section. She specifically delivered a major co-sign to a stack of Stallion’s bikini pics.

“FULL STOP. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥” -Halle Berry

T.G.I.F.

On Friday, Stallion hit up Instagram with some Hot Girl Summer motivation. Meg shared a slideshow of pics chilling with an unnamed friend and by herself in the hot sun.

“Ain’t nobody trippin cause the money already made 🤑” -Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram

“Hey hotties !!! It’s me thee mf Hot Girl Coach, I havent really been able to see or connect with y’all since this quarantine started so I wanted to make a way to stay in touch with y’all, so I got a phne just for my hotties and I promise ITS REALLY ME ! Text me at rn (832) 210-1202) 🔥🔥🔥🔥 I wanna talk to my real hotties” -Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

Over the past few days, Meg has dedicated ample time to her followers. She’s flooded Instagram with tons of bikini moments and even a few mirror selfies.

“Whose got the best booty out there right now? Is it #megantheestallion ?? 🍑” -Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram

“Savage summer 🔥 @fashionnova” -Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram

“Savage 💋” -Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram

Before You Go

On Monday, Stallion freaked out about her “Savage” remix destroying its competition on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Meg celebrated the must-hear anthem securing the No. 2 spot.