Hollywood actress Halle Berry and Michael B. Jordan are riding behind Megan Thee Stallion. The high-profile pair went online this week to speak up for the Houston rap star after she publicly confirmed ex-pal Tory Lanez shot her this summer.

Halle Berry Defends Meg

Heading into the weekend, Berry went to her Twitter page to show support for Meg. She also called on followers to protect all Black women moving forward.

“Peace. Protection. Respect. For ALL Black Women. ALWAYS. @theestallion, we stand with you. F**k this sh**. #ProtectBlackWomen” -Halle Berry’s Twitter

Halle Berry defends Meg Thee Stallion.

Jordan shared similar words as Berry. He also called for people to protect and believe Black women.

“Meg I admire your courage and applaud you for speaking up. We must Support Black Women, Protect Black Women, and Believe Black Women. @theestallion” -Michael B. Jordan’s Twitter

Meg I admire your courage and applaud you for speaking up. We must Support Black Women, Protect Black Women, and Believe Black Women. @theestallion — Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) August 22, 2020

High-Key Details

Heading into the weekend, singer Mario hit up his social media pages to acknowledge both Meg and Tory. Despite having a relationship with Lanez, Mario said he couldn’t defend Black men letting anger and their egos get the best of them.

“This @theestallion & @torylanez situation got me in awe. Sad AF? Knowing Tory personally this sh*t crazy to me. Black men we gotta learn how to control our ego, anger etc. at some point the switch gotta turn off! Protect black women! Heal black men. Love & respect each other!” -Mario’s Twitter

This @theestallion & @torylanez situation got me in awe. Sad AF? Knowing Tory personally this shit crazy to me. Black men we gotta learn how to control our ego, anger etc. at some point the switch gotta turn off! Protect black women! Heal black men. Love & respect each other! — Mario (@OHYESMARIO) August 22, 2020

Back in November 2019, Mario and Tory linked up for their “The Cry” collaboration off Lanez’s CHIXTAPE 5 album.

Wait, There’s More

On Friday, rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine hit up Instagram with some digital smoke aimed at Stallion. Tek – who is publicly shamed for working with federal prosecutors in a drug racketeering case – shared footage of himself turning up to Meg’s “Girls in the Hood” and gave her a mighty co-sign.

“Megan my new favorite rapper” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram

Before You Go

On Friday, hip-hop manager Wack 100 went to his social media pages to defend Stallion. He shut down comparisons to Tekashi 6ix9ine and said people couldn’t label her a snitch.

“@theestallion is a -CIVILIAN- She can’t be classified as a SNITCH. Civilians tell the truth.” -Wack 100’s Instagram

However, Toronto rapper Chromazz feels differently. The rap artist called out anyone thinking there’s a difference between 6ix9ine snitching and Meg coming clean on Tory shooting her.