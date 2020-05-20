Atlanta rapper Gunna says he’d never tell. During a recent conversation on The Breakfast Club with radio veteran Charlamagne Tha God, he clarified a video of him allegedly making an appearance on TV show “Crime Stoppers” years ago and making people believe he snitched.

Gunna Won’t Talk

During his Q&A, Gunna clarified he was never on the TV series trying to stop crime. He also said he never told on anybody before.

“Man, I don’t know what the f**k that’s about, Man, Crime Stopper where? I ain’t never stop a crime. Never. Yes, that’s me, but that wasn’t on no Crime Stoppers. I don’t know what the h*ll n***s thinking about ’cause I wasn’t in no case or nothing. So a n***a even saying like, ‘You snitched on…’ Who? I was never in no case.”

Where It All Started

In the “Crime Stoppers” clip, which trended on the internet over the winter after he briefly went back and forth with Louisiana rapper Tec, a younger Gunna spoke on the murder of a little girl after his cousin was serving life in prison for her death.

Wait, There’s More

Gunna is going to deliver some major Memorial Day Weekend tunes. The hip-hop heavyweight has announced his long-awaited Wunna album arrives Friday, May 22.

“WUNNA WORLD Wunna Album 5/22/2020 Me My team and @[email protected] got sum special to show y’all the creation !” -Gunna’s Instagram

“🔥🔥” -Kevin Durant

“🔥🔥🔥🔥” -NAV

Before You Go

He made an appearance alongside Travis Scott on NAV‘s recent Good Intentions EP, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200.