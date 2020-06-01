Atlanta rapper Gunna is standing up for inequality. This past Saturday night, he streamed a live concert from his house with all the proceeds going to different charities, all for the purpose of fighting racism and oppression.

Gunna x Live

The hour-and-a-half show featured all of Gunna’s biggest hits, including tracks from his recent project Wunna. All money earned from the concert were donated to various charitable organizations.

“#JusticeForGeorgeFloyd Proceeds from this LiveStream will be donated to the George Floyd Fund. Go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/georgefloyd to donate now Text FLOYD to 55156 to Demand Justice for George Floyd Black Lives Matter – https://secure.actblue.com/donate/ms_… Colors of Change – https://www.instagram.com/colorofchan… Change.org – https://www.change.org/p/mayor-jacob-… Minnesota ACLU – https://www.aclu-mn.org/en/donate NAACP Legal Defense Fund – https://www.naacpldf.org/ Minnesota Freedom Fund – https://minnesotafreedomfund.org/ Black Visions Collective – https://www.blackvisionsmn.org/ Reclaim The Block – https://www.reclaimtheblock.org/home North Star Health Collective – https://www.northstarhealthcollective…“

Time For Change

Prior to the show, Gunna stressed the importance of speaking up. He went to Instagram to discuss his delay in continuing to have the show, ultimately deciding it would be a great platform to speak up.

“This live performance has been scheduled weeks , I was goin to cancel it due to the circumstances of our country! But I also want to speak on it and didn’t kno how to start..I never saw my city like this 🤦🏽‍♂️! I feel our pain I want to fight for our rights ! But I don’t want US To destroy our own communities! the police have been killing us for years and still are and we should come together around that cause! 🙏🏽 this live performance is for all the black lives lost to the hands of police murders. We will be sending all the funds raised here to the organizations that support the cause. #georgefloyd#justiceforgeorgefloyd#linkinmybio#TONIGHT 6:30pmPT / 9:30pmET” – Gunna’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

Gunna’s newest solo effort Wunna is expected to earn him his first #1 album on the Billboard 200.

Sources suggest his new effort, Wunna, may launch atop next week’s tally with perhaps over 100,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending May 28. Nearly all of the album’s first-week units will be driven by streaming activity. Wunna was released on May 22 via Young Stoner Life/300. The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week based on multi-metric consumption, which comprises traditional album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). The top 10 of the June 6-dated Billboard 200 chart (where Wunna could debut at No. 1) is scheduled to be revealed on Billboard’s website on Sunday, May 31. (Billboard)

Before You Go

