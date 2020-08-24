Vixen Keyshia Ka’oir is making sure everyone is keeping tabs on her baby bump. The hip-hop model went online this past weekend to share new looks at her growing tummy.

Keyshia Ka’oir’s Growing Tummy

Ka’oir went to Instagram with some new pics of herself. The shots feature her rocking a pair of high heels and slaying in new outfits.

“Mrs Davis ❤️💛🧡💚” -Keyshia Ka’oir’s Instagram

“Never mind us, we just taking pics!”

High-Key Details

In mid-August 2020, Ka’oir’s husband Gucci Mane went to Instagram to share a must-see sonogram pic. Mane didn’t reveal the baby’s sex but admitted his offspring can’t enter the world soon enough.

“My baby otw 🥶🏹” -Gucci Mane’s Instagram “Awwwww my baby 🍼🥰💎👶🏽 We love u❤️” -Keyshia Ka’oir

Wait, There’s More

Recently, Keyshia went to Instagram to serve up a slideshow of new shots. The pics provided an up-close look at Ka’oir rocking diamonds on her face.

“Dont play with me❣️ Eyes- @kaoir Red KPalette Lips- @kaoir GlossyBabe LipPop Wig- @kaoirhair Install – @harold_xxv MUA- @mlatricemua” -Keyshia Ka’oir’s Instagram “Pretty Lady ❤️” -Gucci Mane “😍😍😍😍😍😍” -Trina

Before You Go

A few days ago, Ka’oir has hit up Instagram to show off pics of herself draped in Gucci attire and showing off her tummy. The shot even sparked a positive reaction from her rap star husband Gucci Mane.

Love how not even a baby bump is going to slow down @KeyshiaKaoir modeling goals. #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/HizcYnrERc — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) August 18, 2020 Keyshia Ka’oir’s pregnancy modeling is a beautiful sight.