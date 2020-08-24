Vixen Keyshia Ka’oir is making sure everyone is keeping tabs on her baby bump. The hip-hop model went online this past weekend to share new looks at her growing tummy.

Keyshia Ka’oir’s Growing Tummy

Ka’oir went to Instagram with some new pics of herself. The shots feature her rocking a pair of high heels and slaying in new outfits.

“Mrs Davis ❤️💛🧡💚” -Keyshia Ka’oir’s Instagram

Mrs Davis ❤️💛🧡💚

“Never mind us, we just taking pics!”

Never mind us, we just taking pics!

Keyshia Ka’oir’s growing tummy keeps getting bigger.

High-Key Details

In mid-August 2020, Ka’oir’s husband Gucci Mane went to Instagram to share a must-see sonogram pic. Mane didn’t reveal the baby’s sex but admitted his offspring can’t enter the world soon enough.

“My baby otw 🥶🏹” -Gucci Mane’s Instagram

“Awwwww my baby 🍼🥰💎👶🏽 We love u❤️” -Keyshia Ka’oir

My baby otw 🥶🏹

Gucci Mane’s sonogram pic.

Wait, There’s More

Recently, Keyshia went to Instagram to serve up a slideshow of new shots. The pics provided an up-close look at Ka’oir rocking diamonds on her face.

“Dont play with me❣️ Eyes- @kaoir Red KPalette Lips- @kaoir GlossyBabe LipPop Wig- @kaoirhair Install – @harold_xxv MUA- @mlatricemua” -Keyshia Ka’oir’s Instagram

“Pretty Lady ❤️” -Gucci Mane

“😍😍😍😍😍😍” -Trina

Keyshia Ka’oir’s face diamonds have her shining bright.

Before You Go

A few days ago, Ka’oir has hit up Instagram to show off pics of herself draped in Gucci attire and showing off her tummy. The shot even sparked a positive reaction from her rap star husband Gucci Mane.

“❤️✨” -Keyshia Ka’oir’s Instagram

“❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️” -Trina

Keyshia Ka’oir’s pregnancy modeling is a beautiful sight.

“Hey Baby👶🏽❤️” -Keyshia Ka’oir’s Instagram

“❤️🏹” -Gucci Mane

Keyshia Ka’oir’s baby bump draped in all-Gucci everything.