Texas rapper Enchanting is big glad right now. The hip-hop newcomer has hit up social media to celebrate leveling up and signing to rap veteran Gucci Mane‘s 1017 Records.

Enchanting x 1017

Over the past few hours, E has lit up her social media pages with the celebratory posts. She also referenced NBA YoungBoy‘s “Make No Sense” and compared herself to feeling like Beyoncé back in the mid-2000’s.

“I feel like Beyoncé in 2006 🤩🤩🤩 #1017#TexasGirl 🇨🇱” -Enchanting’s Instagram

“Just signed @1017_records@laflare1017 Thanks for everybody who been fw me since day one it’s been a journey DFW 💯 🎥 @shotbyspencer” -Enchanting’s Instagram

High-Key Details

This week, Guwop went online to confirm the huge signing. Mane went even further by referring to E as a certified superstar.

“I just added a superstar to the team meet @luvenchantingfollow her and support her #New1017#SoIcyGirlz brrrr 🥶🥶🥶” -Gucci Mane’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

Last week, Enchanting came through on her “Buss It Back” music video premiere. The jaw-dropping visual features her rapping around a ton of vixen at a pool party.

Before You Go

Over the past 12 months, she’s stayed on her work grind. E has put out multiple music videos and songs.