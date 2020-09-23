Gucci Mane Wants Kodak Black Home From Prison

Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane wants to see Kodak Black released. The hip-hop veteran has come forward to share his support for the jailed rap star following claims of being physically and mentally abused in prison.

Gucci Mane Wants Kodak Black Released

Guwop went to his Twitter page to shout-out Black and share his support. Mane encouraged his millions of followers to get behind the movement to see the fellow Southern rap star released.

“Free Kodak @KodakBlack1k” -Gucci Mane’s Twitter

Kodak Black’s Getting Attacked In Prison

According to reports, Kodak has taken legal action against the Federal Bureau of prisons along with the warden of Big Sandy maximum prison in Kentucky for having his rights violated since arriving there in October 2019. His transfer from a Miami facility has resulted in extreme abuse.

Kodak claims Big Sandy guards put a “gang beating” on him shortly after he arrived, allegedly as retaliation for the injured Miami prison guard. He claims the guards “flicked” his testicles during the beatdown. Since then, the rapper claims he’s routinely punished and mistreated for no legitimate law enforcement reason, including being placed by guards in a backless paper gown on a 4-point restraint for more than 6 hours … with no access to a bathroom. According to the docs … this has forced Kodak to urinate and defecate on himself while the guards make jokes. He claims medical records show that this treatment also resulted in his mouth bleeding, lacerations and vomiting. (TMZ)

To make matters worse, the same reports claimed Black hasn’t been able to properly connect with his religion.

Finally, Kodak’s legal team of attorneys Bradford Cohen, Robert Buschel and Jonathan Schwartz are following up on their threat to sue because the rapper is also allegedly being denied access to a rabbi. According to the lawsuit, Kodak is a practicing Hebrew Israelite, but his requests to meet with a rabbi in order to faithfully practice his religion have fallen on deaf ears … while he claims other inmates are granted access to clergy. (TMZ)

The Fight For Justice

In June 2020, Black’s attorney Bradford Cohen took to social media to reveal plans to sue a United States Marshal who snapped a photo of Kodak in handcuffs. He dished out major details on cops humiliating the rap star behind bars and vowed for justice.

“Its time to start holding thes people accountable and I don’t care if it United States Marshal Chief Oloughlin ,an ATF agent that says “don’t worry we will get this f*cker”, jail beatings while under the influence of an unknown substance given to him, or a the Miami Dade State Attorney Kathering Rundle (up for re election) prosecuting for same nucleus of facts as the federal case. Can you imagine a Federal Agent, taking a photo supplied to him and within minutes giving it to the press? When is the last time you saw a picture of someone in cuffs, asked to smile like a good boy, in custody by the feds? Felicity Huffman? Lori Laughlin? Name the celebrity that a Marshal, a Chief gives the picture to the press? This was a publicity stunt from the beginning, from waiting 2 days to wait to arrest him at “rolling loud” , even emailing the discussion about getting the most exposure by doing it at the music festival. They want to say someone is a danger so instead of arresting or requesting a surrender they arrest at the largest music festival in the country. Its shameful and will not be tolerated. Are people ready to recognize that although someone makes mistakes they are entitled to be treated like a human being. These people are joyful they can treat him like this…#justicereform#justiceforsome#kodak#kodakblack#justice@wshh” – Bradford Cohen’s Instagram

“This is just a warm up for this week. Next up is one of the candidates for Sheriffs son, part of the “jump out boys” of BSO. Then we will move on to US Marshall Service, some great video on ATF agents speaking their mind after an old raid on @kodakblack house…they didnt know I installed hidden cameras throughout the home, (same agents that charged him a year later) when they ordered the main camera system to be shut down. Maybe I will even share the call from an employee of Big Sandy USP feeling badly about how kodak is being treated, that he actually risked losing his job to call and let me know. Let’s pull this curtain way back.” – Bradford Cohen’s Instagram

Kodak’s Suffering

A shocking post recently went viral from the jailed star’s Instagram account claiming guards brutally beat him up. The report came from inmates at the high-security prison in Big Sandy, Kentucky.