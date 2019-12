Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane knows his wife is keeping things icy for the winter. The hip-hop superstar has shared footage of his queen showing off major diamonds.

On Tuesday, Guwop went to Instagram with footage of Keyshia Ka’oir showing off her curves and iced-out watch.

Gucci is currently in Las Vegas gearing up for a huge New Year’s Eve concert.

Over the past few weeks, Gucci and Keyshia have celebrated the winter holidays in Jamaica.