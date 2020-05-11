Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane isn’t working with law enforcement. The hip-hop veteran has come forward to share his disgust in the idea of snitching on anyone.
Gucci Stands
The Georgia native went to Instagram Monday and sent a very direct message about cooperating with the government.
Big Mad
A few hours ago, Philadelphia rap star Meek Mill went on a mini-Twitter tirade aimed at rap rival Tekashi 6ix9ine. Mill initially ripped 6ix9ine about working with the government but then deleted his tweet.
“The internet got a witness in witness protection living in a town house that can’t even come outside saying check on me. I’m helping free people you putting family members behind bars. I gotta crush you for the culture you chump! How you sleep at night lol” -Meek Mill’s Twitter
Wait, There’s More
Heading into the weekend, Tekashi struck back at Meek Mill after putting out footage of him rapping about snitches. 6ix9ine questioned his interest in focusing on his life and even shaded him about Meek’s ex-girlfriend Nicki Minaj not wanting him anymore.
“Imagine being this pressed – Nicki don’t want you no more” -Tekashi 6ix9ine Instagram
Before You Go
Hours prior, Meek shared some throwback freestyle footage. In the clips, Mill references his anger and rejection of snitches.
“I been goat 😁” -Meek Mill’s Instagram