Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane isn’t working with law enforcement. The hip-hop veteran has come forward to share his disgust in the idea of snitching on anyone.

Gucci Stands

The Georgia native went to Instagram Monday and sent a very direct message about cooperating with the government.

“Drop a 🥶if you riding for #1017” -Gucci Mane’s Instagram

Big Mad

A few hours ago, Philadelphia rap star Meek Mill went on a mini-Twitter tirade aimed at rap rival Tekashi 6ix9ine. Mill initially ripped 6ix9ine about working with the government but then deleted his tweet.

“The internet got a witness in witness protection living in a town house that can’t even come outside saying check on me. I’m helping free people you putting family members behind bars. I gotta crush you for the culture you chump! How you sleep at night lol” -Meek Mill’s Twitter

Meek Mill hinting at dropping a diss track on 6ix9ine 🤔 pic.twitter.com/V9CvmWZQVD — SOHH (@sohh) May 11, 2020

Nip got killed by one of them I feel a way at heart nobody can change that! Go tuck in! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 11, 2020

We control the culture lol and ima set a example lol. — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 11, 2020

I’m sorry I lash out sometimes when I see people playing like that lol I been locked up too many times like a animal 🤷🏾‍♂️Sam change my passcode and don’t give it me nomore 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 8, 2020

I got wayyyyyyyyyyyy more money too don’t even bring that up … I don’t do the internet numbers we do the bank! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 8, 2020

Nigga was sending hits on niggas wit real killers we don’t feel sorry for you we don’t understand … you was sending hits on camera!! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 8, 2020

Wait, There’s More

Heading into the weekend, Tekashi struck back at Meek Mill after putting out footage of him rapping about snitches. 6ix9ine questioned his interest in focusing on his life and even shaded him about Meek’s ex-girlfriend Nicki Minaj not wanting him anymore.

“Imagine being this pressed – Nicki don’t want you no more” -Tekashi 6ix9ine Instagram

Before You Go

Hours prior, Meek shared some throwback freestyle footage. In the clips, Mill references his anger and rejection of snitches.