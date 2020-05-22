SOHH.com covers topics and products we think speak to you. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.

Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane is giving everyone a reason to reanalyze their health goals. The hip-hop veteran went online this week to share a super throwback pic of himself with a few extra pounds.

Gucci Big

On Friday, Guwop hit up Instagram with a shot of himself from a few years back. The Georgia native posted a pic of himself donning a massive tummy.

“I was fat as h*ll 🤦🏿‍♂️ 😂” -Gucci Mane’s Instagram

Big Reflection

In April, Gucci Mane went online with another major flashback. Mane shared a before/after pic showing his early rap star days and compared it to how he’s living in 2020.

“It ain’t all about how you start it’s how you finish!” -Gucci Mane’s Instagram

Macho Man

The same week, Guwop did Man Crush Monday justice. Gucci lit up his IG page with a slideshow of pics showing off big time muscles.

“All ya n*ggaz ninja turtles 🐢 Ya Ceo a sewer rat 🐀.” -Gucci Mane’s Instagram

Before You Go

Recently, Gucci’s wife Keyshia Ka’oir went online with a must-see marriage goals-driven shot. In the pic, she’s chilling alongside Mane in their backyard.

“Backyard on this fine Sunday! #TheWops” -Keyshia Ka’oir’s Instagram