Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane is putting respect on his own name. The hip-hop veteran went online this week to let the world know he sees himself as more than just a rap star.

Gucci x Realist

On Monday, Guwop hit up Instagram with a major salute. The Georgia native credited himself as one of the most real rappers – ever.

“The realist rapper ever lived is me OnGod #1st day out after murder charge and left rinky dink records sameday😤” -Gucci Mane’s Instagram

Living Legend

Over the weekend, Gucci reflected on his career achievements. He also shared some dicey words for folks switching sides on him.

“I drop Traphouse May 24 2005 15 yrs ago started my career and I got out 4 years ago 2016 thanks all who stayed down f*ck all y’all who snitched on me and switched sides! #happymemorialweekend”

Wait, There’s More

Recently, Guwop did Man Crush Monday justice. Gucci lit up his IG page with a slideshow of pics showing off big time muscles.

“All ya n*ggaz ninja turtles 🐢 Ya Ceo a sewer rat 🐀.” -Gucci Mane’s Instagram

Before You Go

Recently, Gucci’s wife Keyshia Ka’oir went online with a must-see marriage goals-driven shot. In the pic, she’s chilling alongside Mane in their backyard.