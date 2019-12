Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane might need a new nickname. The hip-hop veteran has shared a must-see clip of himself soaking in major Jamaica vibes dressed in full local attire.

On Christmas Eve, Guwop went to Instagram with footage of himself donning dreads and a Jamaica tank top.

A few nights ago, Gucci’s wife Keyshia Ka’oir ignited temperatures in Jamaica courtesy of a red-hot bikini pic.

Over the past few days, Keyshia and Gucci have shared shots of themselves in Kingston.