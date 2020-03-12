Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir are inseparable as ever. The hip-hop pair went online this week to remind fans their marriage goals never end in Mexico.

On Wednesday, Guwop went to Instagram with a must-like boo’d up shot. In the pic, he’s walking shirtless alongside KK in Cabo San Lucas.

Recently, Gucci and Keyshia went online to share some flashy pics of themselves. The pair celebrated Gucci’s 40th birthday party together at a star-studded event.

The same week, Florida rapper Kodak Black sent a birthday message to the Atlanta native. In the pic, both KB and Mane are shirtless and wearing iced-out jewelry.

Gucci’s ride or die Keyshia had a message for him on his special day as well. The hip-hop model expressed how much she loved and cared for him.