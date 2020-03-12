Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir are inseparable as ever. The hip-hop pair went online this week to remind fans their marriage goals never end in Mexico.

Big Facts

On Wednesday, Guwop went to Instagram with a must-like boo’d up shot. In the pic, he’s walking shirtless alongside KK in Cabo San Lucas.

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir flex their beach bodies

High-Key Details

Recently, Gucci and Keyshia went online to share some flashy pics of themselves. The pair celebrated Gucci’s 40th birthday party together at a star-studded event.

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir are flawless together
View this post on Instagram

Mr & Mrs Davis💕💕 #Guccis40th

A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir Davis (@keyshiakaoir) on

Wait, There’s More

The same week, Florida rapper Kodak Black sent a birthday message to the Atlanta native. In the pic, both KB and Mane are shirtless and wearing iced-out jewelry.

Before You Go

Gucci’s ride or die Keyshia had a message for him on his special day as well. The hip-hop model expressed how much she loved and cared for him.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my fine ass husband!! just wanna thank God for u!! Wow!! Such an amazing MAN! U are my everything & everyday is your day ! I will always cater to u, make sure u are happy, well taken care of, fed, f’d & most of all LOVED! U are the perfect husband for me & I LOVE u so much babe!!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY Mr. Davis.”