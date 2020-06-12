Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane is ready for the next chapter in his life. The hip-hop veteran is making headlines after going off-off on a Twitter rant this week and even calling out both fashion brand Gucci and his record label.

Over the past few hours, Gucci has turned himself into a trending topic. Gucci Mane tossed up a since-deleted Twitter message ripping his record label, Atlantic Records and others for racist practices.

“Leaving #AtlanticRecords July 3rd these crackers polite racist #SoIcySummer” -Gucci Mane’s Twitter

Whoa…… didn't see this coming. lol #GucciMane just letting it all out in a since-deleted tweet going at his label. #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/3twwE2euBv — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) June 12, 2020 Gucci Mane revealed his thoughts about Atlantic Records

“All artists let’s go on strike f*ck these racist a** labels burn them down too” -Gucci Mane’s Twitter

Gucci Mane with a message pic.twitter.com/uf9A0VTj0z — DatPiff (@DatPiff) June 12, 2020

Gucci didn’t end things there. He also went the extra mile to share his thoughts toward snitches.

“To all snitches and my haters and the most polite racist ever @gucci I pray y’all die of corona virus” -Gucci Mane’s Twitter

Coincidentally, Gucci has remained on Atlantic Records for nearly 15 years. He’s also put out over 10 albums through the iconic record label.

The Alabama-born rapper, whose real name is Radric Davis, has been signed to Atlantic since 2007. A pioneer of the trap sound, he has released 16 albums (11 via Atlantic), including the US top 10 hits Mr Davis, The Return of East Atlanta Santa and Everybody Looking. The star previously announced his intention to leave Atlantic in 2017, vowing to go “100 per cent independent and drop a mixtape every other day”. Instead, he signed a $10m extension to his recording contract in September 2018. (BBC)

