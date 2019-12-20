Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane has come through on his promise of new music. The hip-hop heavyweight has delivered a much-needed new East Atlanta Santa 3 album to the masses.

Guwop went to his social media pages Friday to geek out over the project’s release.

On Thursday, Guwop unloaded the project’s star-studded line-up.

A few days ago, Gucci treated fans to his new “Jingle Bales” music video premiere.

Gucci Mane shot the inside scenes from his “Jingle Bales” video inside Clinton Hall (on W. 36th Street in Midtown Manhattan) right in the middle of SantaCon. He rolled into the packed bar with a party train of 50 gorgeous women and then headed to VIP to shoot the video in front of a full house of drunk Santas.

Earlier this week, Guwop revealed his East Atlanta Santa 3 would come out Friday.