Video game giant Rockstar Games is paying big respect to the memory of George Floyd. The company’s Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption online titles remembered the slain black man with huge in-game tributes.

Rockstar x Floyd

On Thursday, Rockstar’s biggest titles temporarily shut down in Floyd’s memory. The statement showed the company’s commitment to supporting Black Lives Matter around the globe and especially in the United States.

Black Lives Matter. To honor the legacy of George Floyd, today, 6/4/20, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. ET, we will be shutting down access to our online games, Grand Theft Auto Online and Red Dead Online. — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) June 4, 2020

In Memory

The shutdown time period coincided with memorial services taking place for Floyd. Various high-profile celebrities showed support and attended the live-streamed event in Minneapolis.

A somber and defiant memorial for George Floyd in Minneapolis gave way to a 10th night of protests on Thursday as thousands of demonstrators again poured into the nation’s streets, crowding outside City Hall in Seattle and marching across the Brooklyn Bridge. The Rev. Al Sharpton, who gave a eulogy for Mr. Floyd, pledged that his death would be a catalyst for change, after video showed a white police officer kneeling on Mr. Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes as he lay face down and handcuffed on the pavement, saying “I can’t breathe.” The tragedy, Mr. Sharpton said, was also a symbolic message: “Get your knee off our necks.” (New York Times)

Vikings players who attended George Floyd’s memorial service today:



Alexander Mattison, Adam Thielen, Kyle Rudolph, Mike Hughes, Garrett Bradbury, Aviante Collins, Dakota Dozier, Tajae’ Sharpe, Tyler Conklin, Chad Beebe, Cam Smith & Jake Browning. — Eric Smith (@Eric_L_Smith) June 4, 2020

Wait, There’s More

A few specific standouts from the service included Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish and Martin Luther King III. Rev. Jesse Jackson also played a huge role at the event by praying over Floyd’s casket and Rev. Al Sharpton spoke big words about the George’s family dealing with the death’s aftermath.

“It would be inadequate if you did not regard the life and love and celebration the family wants,” Sharpton said. “But it would also be inadequate … if you acted as though we’re at a funeral that happened under natural circumstances. … The family is not independent of the community,” he said. “The family wants to see something happen.” (Mass Live)

Before You Go

There are additional memorial services planned over the coming days. The events will take place in multiple states.