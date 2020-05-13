New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine wants Billboard to keep things 100. The hip-hop entertainer has singled out the chart-tracking organization about correctly reporting on his new “GOOBA” single’s success.

Billboard Concerns

On Wednesday, Tekashi relied on his Instagram page to call out Billboard. 6ix9ine tooted his own horn about “GOOBA” dominating streams and asked the Billboard to properly report his stats.

“@billboard We’re watching this very closely. The world is watching very closely, we love you and always supported the charting. On every platform we are dominating by a LANDSLIDE. The numbers are there and to be looked at. WITH NO RADIO WE ARE DOMINATING THE STREAMS. I will hate to believe that people pay for their spins on the radio and making manipulating bundles to manipulate the chart. Again it’s still early Im just making it clear that the world is watching” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram

Numbers Don’t Lie

On Saturday, 6ix9ine hit up IG to boast his popularity. Tekashi reacted to his comeback record toppling music by rap peers including Megan Thee Stallion, Drake, DaBaby and Lil Durk.

“When everybody dropped an album. & I just DROP ONE SONG 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

On Saturday, Tekashi hit up Instagram to geek out over his new music video breaking a YouTube record. 6ix9ine reacted to the visual doing Eminem numbers and questioned his critics.

“Sooooooooooo ……. why everybody so quiet now 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram

Before You Go

After mounted anticipation, Tekashi kept his word Friday afternoon on delivering a surprise. In addition to putting out his new single, 6ix9ine dropped an eye-opening, vixen-filled “Gooba” music video.