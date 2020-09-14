Game’s Manager Wack 100 Warns Of Retaliation After LA Deputies Ambush Shooting

West Coast rapper Game‘s manager Wack 100 has some thoughts on the California ambush on Los Angeles County deputies. The hip-hop manager has warned people to expect potential aggression and retaliation by law enforcement.

Wack 100 Warns of Retaliation

The hip-hop executive went to his Instagram page to unload his thoughts. Despite wishing a recovery for the officers, Wack also acknowledged what could happen as a result of the shooting.

“A gang is a group of people that represent the SAME CAUSE – Now I want all to understand what we do when the opp hits one of us & we can’t identify who it was. We blanket and move on everything that could of did it. In this case it’s US that will get the blame. So prepare yourselves for the change in temperament and aggressiveness. STAY WOKE , MOVE RIGHT & DON’T go to church now if your applauding this – MY Blessings to the officers families and my blessings to the man on foot #WadeINTheWater #West👆🏾” -Wack 100’s Instagram

LA Deputies Shot

According to reports, an unnamed gunman remained at large following the Saturday shooting. A search has continued for the person responsible for shooting two deputies multiple times and critically injuring them.

The officers were shot at the MLK Transit Center, a Metro station in Compton around 7 p.m. local time on Saturday, the authorities said. The Sheriff’s Department said on Twitter that the deputies had been “ambushed.” The deputies, a man, 24, and a woman, 31, who is the mother of a 6-year-old boy, were taken to a hospital, where they underwent surgery, department officials said. Alex Villanueva, the Los Angeles County sheriff, said the two deputies were sworn into office 14 months ago. (New York Times)

The Suspect

A description of the gunman has been released and there’s a reported $100,000 reward for help in getting an arrest made.

The gunman, a Black male between 28 and 30 years old, was wearing dark clothing, the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release, offering a $100,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. The gunman was last seen in a black, four-door sedan heading north on Willowbrook Avenue. (New York Times)

Update: The gunman walked up on the deputies and opened fire without warning or provocation. pic.twitter.com/cBQjyKkoxJ — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

Donald Trump’s Reaction

President Donald Trump has since weighed-in on the situation and called the gunman an animal. The head of state went even further by threatening serious payback.

Animals that must be hit hard! https://t.co/zrOd9ZUl8o — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2020

Story updating…