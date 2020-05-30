West Coast rapper Game‘s manager Wack 100 is promoting the positive appeal of video games. The hip-hop heavyweight went online this week to show how he’s dealing with stress by relying on this form of entertainment.

On Friday, the Los Angeles native hit up Instagram with a shot of himself clocking in some serious gaming. Wack shared a pic of his new office and credited gaming as a new form of enjoyment.

“Got me a new toy & a new office … Going to lean towards more enjoyment than bullsh*t” -Wack 100’s Instagram

This week, Wack has kept tabs on protests going down in Minneapolis over the death of black man George Floyd. He also cautioned folks from turning the peaceful demonstrations into violent riots.

“That store did NOTHING to US! A lot of IGNORANT sh*t going on . Doing sh*t just to do sh*t. Every move should be a step forward not a step backwards. Some of our PEOPLE work at these businesses …. Target what counts our children are watching …” -Wack 100’s Instagram

Back in April 2020, rap star Megan Thee Stallion hit up social media to share her gaming goals. Meg revealed a clip of herself playing Mortal Kombat 11.

“I finally got mk11 I’m bout to learn how to beat everybody ass real quick 😂” -Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram

The same week, vixen Taina Williams admitted she wasn’t feeling her boyfriend’s gaming. She jumped online to playfully call out G Herbo for playing video games during quarantine.