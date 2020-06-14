West Coast rap executive Wack 100 is demanding answers and providing solutions. The hip-hop manager has come forward with this reaction to another black man found presumably lynched.

On Sunday, 100 went to his social media pages and didn’t hold back letting loose his frustrations. In addition to sharing the horrific story, Wack explained the importance of black people taking precautions.

“Don’t know if it’s ANTIFA or the KKK or some other weirdos. BUT WHATEVER THE CASE MAYBE THIS AINT THE TIME TO GRAB YOUR BIBLE. GRAB YOUR IRON STRUCTURE YOUR HOME DO NOT MOVE ALONE PLAY NIGHT LIKE ITS THE ENEMY. DO NOT FALL FOR THE BUMPER BUMP GET OUT TRICK AND IF IT COMES AT YOU LAY IT DOWN. HESITATION WILL LEAD TO YOU BEING THE NEXT HEADLINE —- THE NEXT BODY SHOULD BE IN OUR FAVOR — WOMEN CLOSE YOUR MOUTH AND LISTEN NO EXCEPTIONS — BE SAFE” -Wack 100’s Instagram

The death of black man Malcolm Harsch happened in late May 2020. However, the situation is coming into the light after another black man Robert L. Fuller was found hanging from a tree just a few days ago.

Local authorities say foul play is not suspected in the death of a Black man who was found hanging in a tree near the Victorville City Library more than a week before a second, similar case near City Hall in Palmdale. Malcolm Harsch, 38, was found near a homeless encampment near Zenda and Seventh streets after deputies responded around 7 a.m. May 31 to a report of a man who had hung himself, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Jodi Miller said. (VV Daily Press)

According to reports, authorities reported Robert L. Fuller’s body hanging from a tree on Wednesday in Palmdale, California. Someone around 3:40 AM drove by, noticed Fuller and reported the shocking discovery near the town’s City Hall.

First responders from a nearby fire station responded to the scene and determined the man was dead. The man was later identified as 24-year-old Robert L. Fuller, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities said although an investigation is underway, “it appears Mr. Fuller, tragically, committed suicide.” A full autopsy is expected “in the immediate future,” according to the news release. (ABC 7 News)

Fuller’s tragic death has sparked the attention of high-profile entertainers like Kim Kardashian and T.I. Social media has come together and rallied for a thorough investigation to find out how Fuller really died.

“Robert Fuller was found dead June 10, 2020, hanging from a tree outside City Hall Palmdale. Sign this petition to demand for a thorough and proper investigation #JusticeforRobertFuller” -Kim Kardashian-West’s Twitter

to everybody that's been protesting in LA. Palmdale is an hour away but also a WORLD away. Palmdale has a lotta dorks (read: WHITE SUPREMACISTS).



Show them this shit isn't okay.



Show them that anti-racsim can come to THEIR town.

CALL OUT THE DORKS.#RIPROBERTFULLER pic.twitter.com/ji8CmjDYbF — JONAH RAY RODRIGUES (@jonahray) June 13, 2020

Radio news said he was wearing his backpack. Who wears a backpack to commit suicide? #RIPRobertFuller



Protesters demand investigation after young Black man is found hanging from tree in Palmdale https://t.co/NrjvSCD9mo — Louisa Bacio @🏡 (@Louisabacio) June 13, 2020

bruh u tellin me he killed himself with a backpack on? no, that didn’t happen. he was murdered. #RIPRobertFuller — Nathalie (@lloronaNat) June 13, 2020

Don’t let up on the gas please! Keep taking action and keep talking about it! #RIPROBERTFULLER pic.twitter.com/FxjYoR3YPh — Taylor Stephenson (@tsizzle122) June 13, 2020

Would a suicidal young black man choose HANGING? I don't buy it. Palmdale PD, do your jobs. #RIPRobertFuller #BlackLivesMatter — Mary Jo Bradshaw (@MaryJoBradshaw7) June 13, 2020