West Coast rap executive Wack 100 is demanding answers and providing solutions. The hip-hop manager has come forward with this reaction to another black man found presumably lynched.
Wack x Reacts
On Sunday, 100 went to his social media pages and didn’t hold back letting loose his frustrations. In addition to sharing the horrific story, Wack explained the importance of black people taking precautions.
“Don’t know if it’s ANTIFA or the KKK or some other weirdos. BUT WHATEVER THE CASE MAYBE THIS AINT THE TIME TO GRAB YOUR BIBLE. GRAB YOUR IRON STRUCTURE YOUR HOME DO NOT MOVE ALONE PLAY NIGHT LIKE ITS THE ENEMY. DO NOT FALL FOR THE BUMPER BUMP GET OUT TRICK AND IF IT COMES AT YOU LAY IT DOWN. HESITATION WILL LEAD TO YOU BEING THE NEXT HEADLINE —- THE NEXT BODY SHOULD BE IN OUR FAVOR — WOMEN CLOSE YOUR MOUTH AND LISTEN NO EXCEPTIONS — BE SAFE” -Wack 100’s Instagram
High-Key Details
The death of black man Malcolm Harsch happened in late May 2020. However, the situation is coming into the light after another black man Robert L. Fuller was found hanging from a tree just a few days ago.
Local authorities say foul play is not suspected in the death of a Black man who was found hanging in a tree near the Victorville City Library more than a week before a second, similar case near City Hall in Palmdale. Malcolm Harsch, 38, was found near a homeless encampment near Zenda and Seventh streets after deputies responded around 7 a.m. May 31 to a report of a man who had hung himself, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Jodi Miller said. (VV Daily Press)
Wait, There’s More
According to reports, authorities reported Robert L. Fuller’s body hanging from a tree on Wednesday in Palmdale, California. Someone around 3:40 AM drove by, noticed Fuller and reported the shocking discovery near the town’s City Hall.
First responders from a nearby fire station responded to the scene and determined the man was dead. The man was later identified as 24-year-old Robert L. Fuller, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities said although an investigation is underway, “it appears Mr. Fuller, tragically, committed suicide.” A full autopsy is expected “in the immediate future,” according to the news release. (ABC 7 News)
Before You Go
Fuller’s tragic death has sparked the attention of high-profile entertainers like Kim Kardashian and T.I. Social media has come together and rallied for a thorough investigation to find out how Fuller really died.
“Robert Fuller was found dead June 10, 2020, hanging from a tree outside City Hall Palmdale. Sign this petition to demand for a thorough and proper investigation #JusticeforRobertFuller” -Kim Kardashian-West’s Twitter