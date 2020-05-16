West Coast music executive Wack 100 is coming to Snoop Dogg‘s defense. The hip-hop manager has ripped New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine for coming at a California legend with snitching allegations.

Wack Facts

On Saturday, as Wack 100 defended Snoop, he tried to remind 6ix9ine he shouldn’t throw himself into a one-sided battle. Wack also said using former Death Row Records owner Suge Knight as a tactic in the e-beef didn’t make sense.

“@6ix9ine This ain’t NY my n*gga this the #West and you ain’t gone attack our OG’s with this sh*t. You see we got a protocol that says a little n*gga can’t fade a OG they got little homies and soldiers under them for that. SUGE Knight himself DONT respect a Snitch and that’s wtf you are …. Keep @snoopdogg name out ya mouth play with somebody from your area before you get played with…” -Wack 100’s Instagram

Music executive Wack 100 picks sides in @6ix9ine vs @SnoopDogg and kicks some serious facts. #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/q2fYSf59sm — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) May 16, 2020 Wack 100 defends Snoop Dogg

Sneak Attack

Last night, Tekashi used a throwback clip of Snoop’s former Death Row Records boss Suge Knight claiming Dogg might have previously worked with the government.

“When I was locked up the most thing I missed is Friday night movies” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram

6ix9ine watches Suge Knight talk about snitches in prison 😭 pic.twitter.com/1c71QJqt8h — SOHH (@sohh) May 16, 2020

6ix9ine about to expose some other rappers for snitching 😳 pic.twitter.com/EcX1FwdYP9 — SOHH (@sohh) May 16, 2020

Wait, There’s More

Instead of staying mum, Snoop returned some fire. Dogg hit up Instagram and said he had plenty of time to check 6ix9ine in an online dispute.

“Last time you said something, I ain’t have the time. But today, I got time. You better get the f**k off my life n*gga, rat boy, you really better leave me alone. I ain’t the one. No way. No way. Go on and do your sh*t and get out my way, b*tch. You funky dog head, rainbow head b*tch. Yeah, you. Better leave the dog alone. Go find you a cat. Tom and Jerry sh*t. F*ck with the dog, it ain’t nice, b*tch. Rat boy.” -Snoop Dogg’s Instagram “EXPLAIN YOUR PAPERWORKKKKK” -Tekashi 6ix9ine

Before You Go

On Monday, Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane went to Instagram to share his disgust with snitching. Guwop said he would rather do time behind bars than work with law enforcement.

“Drop a 🥶if you riding for #1017” -Gucci Mane’s Instagram

Fellow Atlanta rapper Rich The Kid also recently took a digital swing at 6ix9ine.