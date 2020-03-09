West Coast rapper Game is keeping fans locked into his overseas travels. The hip-hop veteran went online to share some moments from his current Dubai trip.
Last night, the Los Angeles native shared an epic pic chilling next to a camel. He also gave fans a peek of himself chilling out around some skyscrapers.
Hours prior, the California rapper shared shots in a Dubai desert. The pics also included a shot of himself in a restaurant venue.
“Out the mud with it”
“I am the vibe.”
“You’d have to be here to understand.”
Last Monday, the California rapper went to Instagram with a pricey-looking chains. One of the gold pieces included a Tupac Shakur pendant.
“My mama said travel light, you only gone for a month….”
Recently, Game reflected on packing his bags for an overseas run. He also gave a major shout-out to the United Kingdom’s Wales.