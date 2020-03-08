West Coast rapper Game is giving fans an up-close look into his lifestyle. The hip-hop veteran went online this weekend to share pics of himself living it up in Dubai.
Over the past few hours, the Los Angeles native has shared shots in a Dubai desert. The pics also included a shot of himself in a restaurant venue.
“Out the mud with it”
“I am the vibe.”
“You’d have to be here to understand.”
On Monday, the California rapper went to Instagram with a pricey-looking chains. One of the gold pieces included a Tupac Shakur pendant.
“My mama said travel light, you only gone for a month….”
Recently, Game reflected on packing his bags for an overseas run. He also gave a major shout-out to the United Kingdom’s Wales.
Just became Game swims in oceans and stays in the studio doesn’t mean he can’t have fun. The 40-year-old recently shared a tour highlight clip. The footage featured the rap star’s packed Manchester concert stop.