West Coast rapper Game might have just had the best Christmas Eve celebration of the year. The hip-hop veteran teamed up with California native O.T. Genasis for an epic “Never Knew” performance.

Last night, Game went to Instagram to share must-see footage of himself alongside O.T. crooning out the viral hit.

A few nights ago, singer Keyshia Cole hit back at Genasis after he hinted at them possibly dropping music together.

Last Sunday, O.T used an IG meme suggesting they had a collaboration coming together.

Last week, Cole stepped up to discuss her issues with Genasis recently parodying her music.