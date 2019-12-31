West Coast rapper Game and Ja Rule want fans to take note of a few keys things before they bid farewell to 2019. The hip-hop pair have shared some thoughts on life goals.

Both Ja and Game hit up Twitter Tuesday with words of wisdom as they gear up for 2020.

This social media circus is full of 🤡’s never forget that… happy new year!!! — Ja Rule (@jarule) December 31, 2019

Cut the string on anything toxic before 2020. — The Game (@thegame) December 31, 2019

Earlier in the morning, Game shared a sneak peek into what he’s listening to before 2020 arrives.

Recently, Game shared footage of himself turning up alongside rap entertainer O.T. Genasis.

Recently, Ja Rule hit New York City’s Madison Square Garden with a couple well-known celebrities.