West Coast rapper Game has nothing but love for his former G-Unit group member. The hip-hop veteran has stepped forward to address Young Buck‘s now-publicized plea for fans to send him money.

Game x Buck

This week, the Los Angeles native went online to extend his hand to Buck Marley. In addition to acknowledging they haven’t talked in some time, Game promised to send him money.

#thegame sends #youngbuck $1000 on cash app after buck sends out video soliciting donations. Recently he documenting his financial struggles . -Akademiks’ Instagram

High-Key Details

According to reports, Buck’s financial situation came to light in amended bankruptcy documents filed last week. The paperwork claimed Buck owed over $50,000 to the IRS and more than $100,000 in child support.

Despite being a member of one of the most popular hip hop groups of the mid-2000s, Young Buck said that he has NO property, money in the bank, cash on hand, barely any assets, and owns just $100 in clothes and $100 in jewelry. Things are so bad that he has to rely on his girlfriend for his basic day to day needs; he drives her car and uses her household goods in the home they share, his court papers state. (Bossip)

Wait, There’s More

In May 2020, buzz developed about Buck Marley filing for bankruptcy in January. The rap heavyweight had also remained behind bars without bail for a past crime.

The rapper lists his main creditors as the mothers of his six kids, the Georgia Department of Human Services and the IRS. The move could be a shrewd business tactic on behalf of Young Buck, who is disputing an undisclosed amount of money owed to 50 Cent and G-Unit. Young Buck is asking to “reject any and all executory contracts with G-Unit and/or Curtis Jackson.” Young Buck did pretty well for himself despite his contractual dispute with Fif, since he earned just under $100,000 a year between 2017 and 2019. (AHH)

Before You Go

In early May 2020, G-Unit boss 50 Cent didn’t hold back on his savagery. Fifty joked about Young Buck wanting to know if this year’s gay pride parade would get nixed.