New York rapper Tony Yayo is riding for Andrew Cuomo. The hip-hop heavyweight has stepped up to salute the Big Apple’s governor for showing support to Minnesota protestors over the death of black man George Floyd.

On Friday, the “Talk of New York” gave Andrew a major salute. Yayo shared footage of Cuomo voicing his disgust with police brutality against blacks still happening in 2020.

“It’s the same exact situation. And when does it change? It’s not like a situation you can’t understand? Here’s a minority. Here’s an African American. Here they are being abused. And it’s the same situation. It’s been 30 years since Rodney King – what was the resolution? Where was the progress? Eric Garner? No. I’m with the protestors.”

“Rip #georgefloyd had to post this. Killed the man in front the of the world to see. Camera phone 🤳 is how we expose them shout to the people who risked there lives to record . 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿” -Tony Yayo’s Instagram

According to reports, now-former police officer Derek Chauvin has been arrested days after going viral for contributing to Floyd’s death. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced he has been charged with murder and manslaughter.

On Friday, John Harrington, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, announced that Chauvin was taken into custody by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Protests have erupted across the country over the death of George Floyd, a Black man who suffocated when he was pinned to the ground by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. On Friday, Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said Chauvin has been arrested and taken into custody. (CBS Local)

BREAKING – MPD Officer Derek Chauvin has been arrested in the death of #GeorgeFloyd.

I am at a news conference in Minneapolis City Hall with black leaders in Minnesota and friends of George Floyd. They found out the news in the moment and this is their response. #WCCO pic.twitter.com/JNOE2zm1IG — Marielle Mohs (@MarielleMohs) May 29, 2020

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has shared thoughts on Floyd’s publicized murder and the protests which followed. He specifically took aim at how peaceful demonstrations have turned violent.

“What the world has witnessed since the killing of George Floyd on Monday has been a visceral pain, a community trying to understand who we are and where we go from here,” the governor said at a news conference. Acknowledging protesters’ pain, Walz said disorder in the streets distracts officials and the community from addressing the issues at hand. “As we put a presence on the street to restore order, it is to open that space, to seek justice and heal what happened – I will not in any way not acknowledge that there is going to be that pain, but my first and foremost responsibility to the state of Minnesota is the safety and security of all citizens. We cannot have the looting and recklessness that went on.” (CNN)

This week, various hip-hop entertainers have come forward to encourage people to sign a petition to get Chauvin and his fellow officers arrested. Rap stars Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion reached out to their millions of followers to get involved.

“It will literally take less then a minute of your time .THANK YOU !” -Cardi B’s Instagram