Louisiana rapper Kidd Kidd is living his best life with his ride or die. The hip-hop artist went online this week to share shots of himself and wife exploring New York City.

On Monday, Kidd went to Instagram with a shot alongside his boo from Manhattan’s Times Square.

Over the weekend, Kidd treated followers to more dope moments from the Big Apple.

🌹Abbreviated …💯or nutin #rllnr4life #rop

New York New York 💯or nutin #rllnr4life #rop

Around Thanksgiving, Kidd Kidd gave fans a glimpse into his family goals.

Earlier this year, Kidd Kidd and his boo shared their relationship goals together to the masses.