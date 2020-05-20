Chicago rapper G Herbo is all about his daddy gang responsibilities. The hip-hop star went online this week to share moments of himself hanging out with his son.

Herbo Jr.

G hit up Instagram last night with a ton of epic moments. The shots feature him and his son playing with each other.

“PULLLL UP TO YA HOOD LIKE WHASSUPPP 🤣🤣✌️@therealyosohnsantana” -G Herbo’s Instagram

“BALLINNN WIT MY DAWGGG IM LIKE CHECK NIGGA! 🔥❤️👨‍👦💰✅🏀”

Missing You

Back in March 2020, G Herbo shared a priceless moment between himself and his baby son Yosohn Santana Wright. He also revealed how much he missed him.

“Y’all tired of y’all kids yet during quarantine? I miss mine.”

Wait, There’s More

In late December 2019, Herbo reflected on how much he loves his kid. G also shared some epic footage of Yosohn delivering major playful hits on him.

“NEVER IN MY HISTORY OF FLYING HAVE I EVER FLEW TO LA & NOT WENT TO SLEEP!!!! LOL SWIPE TO SEE HOW MY FLIGHT STARTED & ENDED LOL THIS BOY WAS GIVING ME REAL HELLLLL ON THE FLIGHT & FELL ASLEEP THE LAST 20 MINS AS WE LANDING LOL YOU CAN TELL ON THE LAST VIDEO I WAS GETTING TIRED OF HIM SLAPPING ME. BULL HANDS HEAVY AS SH*T!!! FEW MORE YEARS IMA BE FYINNN ON YO A** RIGHT BACK DADAAA LOVE YOU LOL AWW YEAH I ALMOST FORGOT… YALL SEE THIS KRAZY MF HEAD BUTTING ME TOO.”

Before You Go

Recently, both Herbo and rap veteran Jadakiss shared some epic footage hanging out together. In the clips, they’re shown giving each other some bromance love.

“That’s what it’s about. Embracing the young kings and giving them game. G Herbo did ‘Feel Me’ over. He called it ‘Feelings’ and crushed it. Ignatius out now.” -Jadakiss