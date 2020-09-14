G Herbo’s PTSD Anthem W/ Juice WRLD, Lil Uzi Vert and Chance The Rapper Goes Platinum

Chicago rapper G Herbo has a million reasons to smile from ear to ear. The hip-hop heavyweight’s popular “PTSD” single is officially platinum certified.

G Herbo’s Platinum Status

The Chi-Town native’s Lil Uzi Vert, Juice WRLD and Chance The Rapper-featured record has continued to win people over and reach the masses. Over 100 million Spotify streams and 24 million YouTube views have Herbo’s record going down as a certified classic.

Reaching yet another major milestone on his path to superstardom, G Herbo’s thought-provoking and timely anthem “PTSD” [feat. Juice WRLD, Lil Uzi Vert, & Chance the Rapper] just received a platinum certification from the RIAA. This marks the critically acclaimed Chicago luminary’s very first platinum plaque. It also speaks to the sustained positive impact of the track. Its bare honesty and bold message continue to uplift with over 109 million Spotify streams and 24 million YouTube views on the static audio. “PTSD” quite literally defined hip-hop in 2020.

PTSD Performance

Recently, Herbo linked up with Chance The Rapper to perform the anthem as part of the GRAMMYs’ Press Play series.

As a well-deserved victory lap, G Herbo and Chance the Rapper just linked up to perform the song on the Recording Academy’s “PRESS PLAY” broadcast across GRAMMY.com. With a portrait of the late legend Juice WRLD watching over them, the candlelit full band rendition captures the essence of the track with emphasis on the words and emotion. Within just a day, it clocked over 44K YouTube views This continues ongoing coverage from GRAMMY.com who spoke to Herbo earlier this year at length about mental health and more.

Herbo’s Relationship Goals

Outside of putting out must-hear music, the rap star has kept fans updated on his relationship goals with vixen Taina Williams.

“EVERYTHING THAT GLITTERS AIN’T GOLD BUT SHE GOT THE BRIGHTEST SOUL✨”

Taina Loves Herbo

Not to be outdone, Williams also shared a super gushy moment alongside Herbo.

““If I had a flower for every time I thought of you , I could walk through my garden forever” 🤍”