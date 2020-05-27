Chicago rapper G Herbo always makes time for his mini-me. The hip-hop star went online this week to share a glimpse into his daddy duties.

Herbo x Daddy Duties

G went to Instagram Wednesday with the must-see clip. In the footage, he’s playing some serious football with his son Yosohn Santana.

“@therealyosohnsantana WE GOING LONG 🖤🏈 AYE @leonardfournetteTEACH ME SOME PLAYS MY DUMB A** TALKING ABOUT BLUE 42 IK YALL DON’SAY THAT SHIT NOMO😂😂😂” -G Herbo’s Instagram

Mini-Me

Recently, G went online with a ton of epic moments. The shots featured him and his son playing with each other.

“PULLLL UP TO YA HOOD LIKE WHASSUPPP 🤣🤣✌️@therealyosohnsantana” -G Herbo’s Instagram

“BALLINNN WIT MY DAWGGG IM LIKE CHECK NIGGA! 🔥❤️👨‍👦💰✅🏀”

Wait, There’s More

Back in March 2020, G Herbo shared a priceless moment between himself and his baby son Yosohn Santana Wright. He also revealed how much he missed him.

“Y’all tired of y’all kids yet during quarantine? I miss mine.”

Before You Go

In late December 2019, Herbo reflected on how much he loves his kid. G also shared some epic footage of Yosohn delivering major playful hits on him.