Rap fans everywhere can celebrate now that Philadelphia rapper Lil Uzi Vert has released his long-awaited project Eternal Atake. The album is an immediate hit expected to debut at #1 on Billboard, sell up to 325,000 copies in its opening week and embraced by his rap peers.

Big Facts

New footage has surfaced of Chicago’s G Herbo and Texas rapper Post Malone vining out to the LP. Herbo even shared a clip of his child Yosohn getting pumped to the project.

High-Key Details

The LP didn’t drop overnight. Fans have waited nearly two entire years for Uzi Vert to come through on his latest solo effort.

Wait, There’s More

There’s even more to expect from the new album. The hip-hop heavyweight has promised to come through on even more Eternal Atake content.

“Dude I drop the first half of EA second half of Album ON THE WAY”

Dude I drop the first half of EA second half of Album ON THE WAY 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🛸 — BABY PLUTO 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) March 9, 2020

You wrong I’m going like 8 songs https://t.co/hJKmangyQ1 — BABY PLUTO 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) March 8, 2020

Add Come this way and that’s crazy 😳🤯🔥🛸 https://t.co/gayZPeoSTT — BABY PLUTO 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) March 8, 2020

Before You Go

A few days ago, Uzi Vert teased fans about big collaborations coming together. The Philadelphia rapper even name-dropped music stars Future, Young Thug, Lil Tecca, Pi’erre Bourne and Lil Baby on Twitter.