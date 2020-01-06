Chicago rapper G Herbo can breathe a sigh of relief. The Midwest entertainer has reportedly pled guilty in a battery case and getting to stay out of jail.

Big Facts: According to reports, Herbo entered his guilty plea Monday (January 6) and received 12 months of probation along with 150 hours of community service.

G Herbo’s lawyer, Tanya Miller, tells us he’s “eager put this incident behind him and to move on with his life and his work—both in the studio and in the community.” She adds … “It is Herbert’s sincere desire to maintain harmony going forward while continuing to take care of his responsibilities to his family and to everyone else who depends on him.” (TMZ)

High-Key Details: In spring 2019, Herbo found himself in handcuffs on the assault charge.

TMZ broke the story … the rapper was busted in Atlanta back in April after police said he assaulted the mother of his child, Ariana Fletcher, during an argument. He was facing one count of misdemeanor battery for allegedly dragging his baby mama by her hair and scratching the hell outta her arm.

Wait, There’s More: Last week, Herbo and his current girlfriend Taina celebrated the start of 2020 together with kissing pics.

Before You Go: Back in April, Herbo acknowledged his queen’s 21st birthday.