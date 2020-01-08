West Coast rapper G-Eazy is far from regular. The hip-hop star has officially landed the cover of GQ Italia and completely geeking out over the accomplishment.

Big Facts: Last night, G-Eazy hit up Instagram to explain how much the cover spot means to him.

On A Related Note: A few days ago, G-Eazy linked up with his crew to celebrate the start of 2020.

Wait, There’s More: In December 2019, Eazy hit the studio with Pharrell Williams and Timbaland.

Before You Go: In November 2019, G blessed fans with his “Hittin Licks” music video premiere.