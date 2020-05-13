West Coast rapper G-Eazy is pulling for Kehlani. The hip-hop star went online this week to push for his longtime pal to make a serious bid for the number one spot with her new It Was Good Until It Wasn’t album.

Eazy Does It

G went to Instagram last night to show K some big support. Eazy reacted to her new LP making a strong push to secure the top spot on the sales chart.

“Shouts out my sis @kehlani so proud of you! From the bay to the universe! Yeeeee!” -G-Eazy’s Instagram

Early Projections

Based on initial projections, rap star NAV‘s Good Intentions album had estimates showing up to 75,000 copies could sell. Lani and rapper Lil Durk both followed closely behind with 5-digit projections.

NAV, Kehlani and Lil Durk will earn the top debuts this week as Drake‘s Dark Lane Demo Tapes goes into its second week. NAV (XO/Republic) 70-75k total activity, 11-13k albums Kehlani (TSNMI/Atlantic) 60-65k, 5-7k Lil Durk (Alamo/Geffen/Interscope) 45-50k, 1-2k (HITS Daily Double)

Wait, There’s More

On Monday, NAV came through on putting out new tunes. His new Brown Boy 2 studio mixtape features a slew of records including guest featured tracks with rap star Quavo and Lil Duke.

“Brown Boy 2/Good Intentions Deluxe drops in 2 HOURS. Some snippets, some leaks and some new vibes 😊” -NAV’s Instagram

“Deluxe out now!! ❤️ my fans LINK IN BIO”

Before You Go

On Saturday, the hitmaker went to Twitter to let followers know he already had deluxe plans on deck. Instead of going the traditional route, NAV said he would put out a new mixtape in place of a revamped Good Intentions LP.