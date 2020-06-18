Hollywood model Lori Harvey is showing serious love and attention to singer Teyana Taylor. The curvy entertainer popped up last night at a listening party as TT prepares to drop The Album EP tonight.

Lori x Teyana

Last night, Lori documented the event on her Instagram Story. Harvey shared footage of Teyana speaking as well as her NBA husband Iman Shumpert. She also gave a massive co-sign on her social media, posting a picture of the album cover on a float ahead of its release.

Lori Harvey riding for Teyana Taylor pic.twitter.com/6cY3LSKn0l — SOHH (@sohh) June 18, 2020

High-Key Details

Earlier this week, Taylor revealed the tracklist to her project. It features artists such as Quavo, Rick Ross, Kehlani, Future and more.

Teyana Taylor reveals tracklist to her upcoming album and the features are FIRE 🔥 -SOHH’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

In addition to Lori Harvey, rap star Cardi B pulled through to Teyana’s party with her hubby Offset and their daughter Kulture Kiari. The rap heavyweight even had Taylor’s entire tracklisting featured on her pants.

“.@iamcardib’s pants has the full track list of @TEYANATAYLOR’s upcoming album set to release this Friday!” -Cardi B Fan Team’s Twitter

.@iamcardib’s pants has the full track list of @TEYANATAYLOR’s upcoming album set to release this Friday!



We love a supporting queen! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NkaW2uypnC — Cardi B Fan Team (@CardiBTeam) June 18, 2020

Baby Kulture and Cardi B! 😍 pic.twitter.com/hCdNE9RjZq — Cardi B Fan Team (@CardiBTeam) June 18, 2020

Before You Go

The G.O.O.D. Music artist is gearing up to double her mommy duties. The popular crooner has announced she’s preparing to welcome new life into the world with her second child. Teyana Taylor stayed true to her first love and announced she is pregnant in her new “Wake Up Love” music video. In the final scene, she kisses her four-year-old daughter Junie alongside her hubby Iman as she shows off a baby bump.

“We’re ready, and we’re very excited,” Taylor tells PEOPLE exclusively. “Iman is super excited. Junie is ecstatic — I’m talking super ecstatic. Everybody is just excited. I can’t wait. I’ve got three more months left until we meet our little princess.” (PEOPLE)