The Internet takes no days, hours or minutes off. Social media has playfully targeted rap star Future with a hard-hitting coronavirus joke centered on his “Mask Off” classic.

Big Facts

This past weekend, rap heavyweight Snoop Dogg went online to share the digital gold. In the joke post, Future catches backlash for urging fans to take their masks off.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Mar 8, 2020 at 5:58pm PDT Future’s Mask Off turns into a savage coronavirus meme

High-Key Details

G-Unit boss 50 Cent even brought up the coronavirus crisis on his social media pages. Fif went to Instagram last Tuesday to share his own concerns about coronavirus hitting close to home – literally. 50 shared a New York Times headline announcing the virus reaching the Big Apple.

“The whole gang outside with it? … They say this is Big Dead Town, I just come from the poorest part.”

Wait, There’s More

On Monday, Florida rapper Plies went to his social media pages to try and make sense of people’s fears. The “Boss Friends” hitmaker released a NSFW video addressing coronavirus.

“Don’t try to motherf*cking play with my intelligence and tell me you’re motherf*cking worried about a coronavirus. You can’t be. Because clearly you ain’t scared to motherf*cking die. So don’t be motherf*cking playing with me like I just told my homeboy. ‘I can’t find no gloves, no masks. I’m all on Amazon. I ain’t going out like that.’ So you want me to believe you’re scared of coronavirus but you out here naked d*cking everything in the motherf*cking city. You don’t care about the AIDS virus but you want me to believe you care about the coronavirus.”

Before You Go

The coronavirus fears recently inspired rapper Boosie Badazz to grab a medical mask. Also, singer Summer Walker recently draped herself in preventive gear and a disposable mask at an airport.

“Not today honey” – Summer Walker

There is no chances being taken by the beautiful #SummerWalker – at all. The R&B queen is travel-ready covered completely up and prepared for any run-ins. "Not today honey" is SOHH right. lol #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/rQqpPulivA — SOHH (@sohh) February 29, 2020