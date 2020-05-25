SOHH.com covers topics and products we think speak to you. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.
Atlanta rapper Future‘s girlfriend Lori Harvey can never do any wrong when it comes to slaying. The hip-hop model went online this week to flex some major black girl magic courtesy of a new swimsuit pic.
Lori x Swimsuit Goals
Harvey hit up Instagram Monday with the jaw-dropping new shot. The pic sparked a flurry of co-signs including a gushy nod from Detroit rapper Kash Doll.
“✨” -Lori Harvey’s Instagram
“You are my girl crush it’s official” -Kash Doll
“👅” -Saweetie
Love & Hip-Hop
Future doesn’t hold back on going public about his Lori Harvey crush in his music. On his new High Off Life album, he specifically calls her a real-life victory.
Wait, There’s More
In February 2020, Future delivered a jaw-dropping bikini shot of his 23-year-old queen. The pic features LH showing off her booty alongside a pool.
Before You Go
Lori Harvey took things up a few notches. The 23-year-old shared a thirst trap-approved clip of herself getting out of the same pool.
