Atlanta rapper Future‘s girlfriend Lori Harvey can never do any wrong when it comes to slaying. The hip-hop model went online this week to flex some major black girl magic courtesy of a new swimsuit pic.

Lori x Swimsuit Goals

Harvey hit up Instagram Monday with the jaw-dropping new shot. The pic sparked a flurry of co-signs including a gushy nod from Detroit rapper Kash Doll.

“✨” -Lori Harvey’s Instagram “You are my girl crush it’s official” -Kash Doll “👅” -Saweetie

Love & Hip-Hop

Future doesn’t hold back on going public about his Lori Harvey crush in his music. On his new High Off Life album, he specifically calls her a real-life victory.

Wait, There’s More

In February 2020, Future delivered a jaw-dropping bikini shot of his 23-year-old queen. The pic features LH showing off her booty alongside a pool.

Vixen #LoriHarvey's boo @1future can't get enough of what he's looking at these days. The Atlanta native shares a steamy pic of Harvey warming up everyone's weekend goals in a jaw-dropping bikini outfit. Wow. #SOHH #SOHHNews #RelationshipGoals #RideorDie pic.twitter.com/Q0odB8kE8Z — SOHH (@sohh) February 29, 2020

Before You Go

Lori Harvey took things up a few notches. The 23-year-old shared a thirst trap-approved clip of herself getting out of the same pool.

View this post on Instagram LA Winter💧 A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey) on Feb 29, 2020 at 1:51pm PST Lori Harvey thirst trap goes to the pool