Atlanta rapper Future is riding High after his recent album release. His newest project, the 21-track High Off Life, has scored him another #1 on the Billboard 200.

Future x No. 1

After just a week of availability, High Off Life moved over 100,000 units. The album sales are also the best opening week of Future’s long music career.

Of High Off Life’s starting sum of 153,000 equivalent album units, SEA units comprise 134,000 (equating to 186.3 million on-demand streams of the set’s 21 tracks in the week ending May 21), album sales total 16,000 and TEA units equal a little more than 2,000. High Off Life’s overall start of 153,000 units also marks the rapper’s biggest week in terms of units earned, for a solo album, surpassing the 151,000-unit launch of DS2 in August 2015 at No. 1. (Billboard)

Set The Bar

The hip-hop star set an incredible record with his newest chart-topping project. No other musician since 2015 has had 7 albums top the charts.

“7 number 1 albums. Lucky Me” – Future’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

Future has figured out how to hit Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift‘s level of pop success. During a new Apple Music’s Beats 1 interview with radio veteran Zane Lowe he discussed crossing over from trap to popular culture. During the Q&A, Future claimed he’s responsible for discovering the key to this transition. He said he’s figured out how to make everything blow up and become instant bangers.

“I found the glitch to the matrix, I found the recipe. Once you find the recipe, then you got…then it’s just like tryna find the cure for corona[virus]. Like, I found the got damn, the cure to makin’ this shit go pop – trap shit going pop. Like, whatever you doing, it’s gon’ pop. Like, you could be yoself and it’s gon’ pop. Like, you could cross over too. You could get the same money as a pop star by being yoself. You don’t even have to do no corny a** sh*t. You just be yoself and you get pop star money.” (Apple Music Beats 1)

Before You Go

The superstar also questioned why rappers aren’t making as much money as their peers in pop. He was specifically talking about shows, saying hip-hop performers should be getting paid more to perform.