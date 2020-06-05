Atlanta rap star Future has one simple message. Amidst a time of injustice and tension in America, he’s lit up social media to relay his thoughts on the importance of spreading love across the world.

Future x Love

Future tweeted about having no hard feelings towards anybody as long as they feel the same way.

“Love all who have Love for all” – Future’s Twitter

Love all who have Love for all — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) June 4, 2020 Future promotes love as the answer right now

Set The Record

Future is doing big things in the music biz. After charting 12 – not including his “Life Is Good” single with Canadian rapper Drake that had already charted – songs on the Billboard 100 list from new High Off Life album, he’s seriously leveled up. Future now has the fourth most entries on the Hot 100 ever and surpassed the legendary Elvis Presley, sitting at 109.

As Future celebrates his seventh No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 (dated May 30), as High Off Life opens with 153,000 equivalent album units, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data, he debuts 12 songs from the set on the Billboard Hot 100, bringing his total to 110 career Hot 100 entries. In the history of the Hot 100, which dates to its Aug. 4, 1958, inception, only three acts boast more entries: Drake (222), the Glee Cast (207) and Lil Wayne (163). Future becomes just the ninth act to tally at least 100 career Hot 100 entries, and, as he moves up to fourth place, he passes the totals of Nicki Minaj, Elvis Presley (whose career predated the Hot 100’s launch), Kanye West, Chris Brown and Jay-Z. . (Billboard)

Wait, There’s More

Future took to social media to celebrate and embrace the love. He posted two Instagram Stories recognizing his achievement and paying respect to Elvis.

“They mention me and they mention Elvis.. me & yo nxxxx and dem Is not the same… RELAX”

Nawwww not more slaps than Presley..Elvis super legendary”

pic.twitter.com/MZQ4OppIYx — okay (@okay89731288) May 27, 2020 Future has now passed Elvis Presley in chart entries

Before You Go

Future is riding High after his recent album release. His newest project, the 21-track High Off Life, has scored him another #1 on the Billboard 200. After just a week of availability, High Off Life moved over 100,000 units. The album sales are also the best opening week of Future’s long music career.