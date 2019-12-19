Atlanta rapper Future and Swae Lee are all about the holidays. The hip-hop pair have put their music-making to the side to pull through for some winter events.

This week, Swae Lee partnered with Los Angeles’ South Central Crete Academy to give back gifts to students including NFL attire.

Students who made the greatest strides in reading achievement this year were brought to the stage and all gifted brand new Xbox consoles. A native of Inglewood, CA, Swae Lee notes “I feel blessed and humbled to be able to provide for kids in the South Central community – outreach like this is necessary and meaningful, especially around the holidays. This is just a small token of thanks and a reflection of my gratefulness honestly. Without these kids supporting me, streaming my music, watching my videos and coming to my shows I wouldn’t even have a career. I see myself in the youth. We all we got and if we don’t take care of each other, who will?”

This Sunday, Future will pull through in Atlanta for a huge toy drive.

It’s truly been a year of paying it forward for Grammy Award winning, hip-hop Mogul, global songwriter and philanthropist, Nayvadius Wilburn, better known as ‘Future’ and his FreeWishes Foundation. The foundation has been bestowing scholarships to college students throughout the United States as well as recognizing senior citizens throughout the Metro Atlanta area. Now, it’s time to celebrate the Christmas holiday. The FreeWishes Foundation is set to host it’s 6th Annual Winter Wishland Extravaganza in Atlanta, Ga. on December 22nd. The FreeWishes team will magically transform the Bessie Branham Park into a winter wonderland filled with holiday cheer. Accompanied by their parents, children can enjoy Santa and Mrs. Claus, a North Pole experience with hot chocolate and s’mores, an outside playland, picture time with real reindeers, food, toy giveaways and many special surprises including a live performance by JFly’s creation Under 21 The Band.

Outside of the holiday cheer, Future is currently promoting a new curated 1800 Seconds Volume 2 album.

Recently, Swae Lee enjoyed some warm temperatures in Dubai.